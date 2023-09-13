A woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her roommate in Garden Grove, police said.

Sometime Tuesday, the Garden Grove Police Department received a report about a person who was shot to death inside a home in their city from the San Diego Police Department

Around the same time, police got a call from a man who found his roommate dead inside the home in the 10000 block of Lotus Street, authorities explained.

The victim was only identified as a man in his 60s.

The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Michelle Buzick, also a roommate in the apartment, and she was arrested in Riverside County.

The circumstances behind the shooting remain under investigation.

It is unknown how or why the San Diego Police Department got wind of the fatal incident.