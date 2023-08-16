An arrest has been made in a fatal Apple Valley crash that occurred early this year, officials announced Wednesday.

Ashely Aline Marty, 25, was arrested on Aug. 12 and has been charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the Jan. 22 crash.

The crash occurred along Highway 18 at the intersection of Flathead Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An investigation revealed that a Dodge Challenger heading west on the highway and a Kia Sorento heading north on Flathead Road crashed when one of the vehicles failed to stop at a red light.

The driver of the Sorento, 86-year-old Byron Weekly, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the Challenger was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

After a completed investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Marty and she was taken into custody. Her bail was set at $400,000 officials said.