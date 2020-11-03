Woman accuses former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig of sexual assault

A woman filed a civil lawsuit on Oct. 29 against former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig, claiming he sexually assaulted her during a Lakers game two years ago.

The woman, who does not want her name revealed, says she was walking to the bathroom of the Chairman’s Room at Staples Center on Oct. 31, 2018, when Puig grabbed her and forced her into the lounge’s restroom.

She alleges Puig tried to pull her clothes off, touched her genitals and pinned her with one arm while he stroked himself, exposed himself and eventually ejaculated.

Puig’s attorney told KTLA his client denies the allegations.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 2, 2020.