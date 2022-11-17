A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing the tires on dozens of vehicles at a senior citizen complex in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of vandalism at the Heritage Park Apartments in Alta Loma around 7:33 a.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, Amandasue Hatton, was spotted by a witness slashing a total of 73 tires that belonged to residents of a senior citizen apartment complex.

No residents were injured during the slashing spree, authorities said.

The suspect was arrested on vandalism charges and remains in custody on $25,000 bail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.