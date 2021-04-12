Woman allegedly stabbed man and then barricaded herself inside Pasadena home

A woman allegedly stabbed a man before initially avoiding arrest by barricading herself inside a Pasadena home Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of North Mentor Avenue at 5:36 a.m., according to Pasadena Police Lt. Sean Dawkins. The woman refused to come out after officers arrived.

By 8 a.m., the woman was still refusing to leave the home, Dawkins said. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition, he said.

Just after 10 a.m., Dawkins said the female stabbing suspect had been taken into custody.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.