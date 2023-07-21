Police are searching for a woman after she allegedly stole a watch from a man in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday.

According to a news release from the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department, a woman walked up to a home in the 2100 block of Via Visalia and rang the doorbell around 1:45 p.m.

When the victim answered the door, the woman began begging for a job, while holding his arm. He then asked her to leave. After the woman left in a silver sedan, the victim noticed his watch was missing, police said.

The suspect is described as a female, possibly Hispanic, with dark hair and a black dress.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description in the area is urged to call Palos Verdes Estates Police Department at 310-378-4211.