Woman and her dog rescued after being swept into Santa Ana riverbed

A woman was rescued after being swept downstream in the Santa Ana River Monday night, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the riverbed after receiving reports that a woman had fallen into the water, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Responding firefighters located her in the water near McFadden Avenue along with her dog, a Boxer, nearly 17 minutes after receiving the call, according to the agency.

“The woman was checked by firefighter paramedics and it was determined she was stable,” the O.C. Fire Authority said in a tweet.

Both the woman and the dog were unharmed, officials said. No further information, including the identity of the woman, were available.

Even in a few inches of water, the river has enough force to knock people off their feet and carry them downstream, the agency said.

“We strongly recommend not going into a body of water due to the many hazards that await you,” the fire authority tweeted.

The riverbed is lined by a trail and has homeless encampments along it in some locations.

