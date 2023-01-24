A woman and her unborn child were killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their vehicle head-on in Hesperia on Saturday.

The suspect, Eddie Escobedo, 43, was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, said the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

The victims were identified as Andrew Ruddy, 36, Nicole Ruddy, 33 and her unborn child, all from Orange.

The crash happened along Highway 395, just north of Poplar Street around 11:40 p.m., authorities said.

The victims were driving northbound when deputies say Escobedo drove his SUV into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with the victims’ sedan. The pregnant victim, Nicole, was sitting in the front passenger seat during the crash, deputies said.

When authorities arrived at the scene, Nicole and her unborn child were transported to a local trauma center. Despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced dead.

Both Escobedo and the victim’s husband sustained major injuries. They were transported to local trauma centers.

“During the investigation, deputies determined Escobedo was under the influence of alcohol and over the California legal limit at the time of the crash,” deputies said.

The suspect was treated for his injuries and later booked. He remains in custody on $100,000 bail.

A portion of Highway 395 between Poplar Street and Main Street was closed while deputies investigated the scene.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Station at 760-947-1500. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.