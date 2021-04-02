Woman armed with rifle fatally shot by police in Long Beach; man with laceration on neck found dead in home

A rifle recovered from the scene of a fatal police shooting is shown in a photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on April 2, 2021.

A woman who was allegedly armed with a rifle was fatally shot by police in Long Beach early Friday. Authorities then found a man with a laceration on his neck dead inside a home where the woman had been shot.

About 5:15 a.m., the Long Beach Fire Department responded to the 2800 block of Golden Avenue regarding a call about a man who appeared to be having a heart attack and a woman who was threatening suicide.

When officers arrived to the home, they found a large amount of blood and were confronted by a woman with a rifle, Long Beach police said in a news release.

Officers got out of the home, set up a perimeter and worked to deescalate the situation.

The officers tried to communicate with the woman to try and get her out of the home and surrender, but she did not respond, police said.

The woman eventually came outside the home, where officers kept trying to communicate with her.

“The officers said they saw the woman point a rifle at them. That’s when an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in the news release.

The woman was shot and declared dead at the scene, and officers again entered the home.

There they found a man on the bedroom floor with a serious laceration to his neck, and he too was pronounced dead. Officials do not know how he was wounded.

Investigators believe the unidentified man and the woman knew each other, but it is unknown what led to the man being wounded.

No officers were wounded during the shooting and a rifle was recovered at the scene.

No further details about the incident were released.