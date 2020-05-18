Woman arrested 10 days after deadly hit-and-run in industrial area of downtown L.A.

A Bell Gardens woman has been arrested more than a week after a hit-and-run incident that killed a 50-year-old man in an industrial area of downtown Los Angeles, officials said Sunday.

$50,000 Reward being offered in connection with a Fatal Hit & Run that occurred May 7th at 1:50am in the Downtown LA area of 7th & Alameda. Suspect vehicle is a 2004-2006 white Scion xB. Any info contact LAPD Central Traffic Detectives 213-486-0755. pic.twitter.com/4ox9Xgen2z — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 15, 2020

An LAPD patrol sergeant detained Maria Perez, 59, just before 2 a.m. Sunday after seeing her white 2005 Scion xB near Gladys Avenue and Sixth Street in downtown L.A., according to authorities.

Investigators said the vehicle matched the description of the car that struck a pedestrian around the same time on May 7—less than a mile away in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street.

Surveillance video captured the driver striking a man, who was later identified as Byern Smith.

The driver pulled over at Gladys Avenue and Sixth Street and exited the vehicle but soon went back inside and drove off, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On May 14, officials released the footage of the incident and announced a $50,00 reward in the case.

Authorities booked Perez Sunday morning on suspicion of hit-and-run, as well as for two felony warrants and three misdemeanor warrants, LAPD said.

She’s scheduled to appear in court for the hit-and-run incident on Aug. 18.

In a statement, LAPD said her bail in that case is $0, “as set by Los Angeles County Emergency COVID-19 Directive.” However, she remained in custody for the felony warrants, for which she’s scheduled to go to court on Monday, officials said.

The total bail for the two warrants is $25,000, according to LAPD.