Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police in Cypress have taken a 20-year-old woman into custody after she allegedly ran a man over with her car.

The incident unfolded at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday near Graham Street, adjacent to Oak Knoll Park, according to a news release from the Cypress Police Department.

Authorities said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the roadway who had sustained fatal injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, Hannah Esser, had been engaged in an altercation with the victim shortly before he was hit by her vehicle.

“Both parties were actually originally in their vehicles until the male subject got out of his vehicle to speak with the female,” Lt. Scott Ausmus, with the Cypress Police Department, told KTLA. “That’s when it’s assumed they had the argument or disagreement that took place, and then shortly thereafter is when the female ran over the male subject.”

The 20-year-old driver was taken into custody and booked into Orange County Jail.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Cypress Police Department Detective Reed at 714-229-6632.