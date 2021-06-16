A woman was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and burglary after allegedly breaking into a Riverside home with a machete, police said Wednesday.

Raquel Guerrero is shown in shown in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on June 16, 2021.

Raquel Guerrero, 37, of Moreno Valley, was taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident.

She had apparently smashed a sliding glass door and left the home “disheveled,” Riverside police said in a Facebook post. Guerrero was allegedly still inside when the residents returned home. She is being held on $35,000 bail.

“Imagine coming home from a long day at work to find your car door open, sliding glass door smashed to pieces, and finding the inside of your home disheveled. This past Monday, one family not only came home to this, but the suspect was still inside with a machete,” police said in the Facebook post.

Officials reminded residents to lock their windows, doors and vehicles.

“We understand this may not always stop a crime, but it may deter a suspect from making entry,” the post read.

A machete found at the scene of a break in and the damage left behind are shown in a photo released by the Riverside Police Department on June 16, 2021.