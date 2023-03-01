A woman was arrested on suspicion of killing her mother, who was found stabbed to death in a Lake Forest home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 22000 block of Bellcroft Drive around 1:50 a.m.

They found a woman in her 70s suffering from multiple stab wounds, officials said in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

Courtney Baker, 32, and a man in his 70s who both live in the home were detained at the scene.

Baker was later booked on suspicion of homicide.

Authorities determined the man was not involved in the incident, but had alerted authorities about the fatal stabbing.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000. Anonymous information can be provided through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.