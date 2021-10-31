Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing two people with pliers in Bloomington

A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people with pliers on Saturday in Bloomington, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to an unincorporated area of Bloomington in the 10000 block of Claremont Avenue at about 4:37 p.m. after someone reported that two people had been stabbed with pliers, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, Guadalupe Lemus, had already fled with a young child.

Deputies learned that Lemus had been arguing with one of the victims “with whom she had a romantic relationship,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

At some point during the argument, two people were stabbed and suffered minor injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

It’s unclear what prompted the argument that led to the stabbing. It was also not immediately clear whether one of the victims was the person who Lemus was in a relationship with. Officials did not disclose the identities of the victims.

Deputies recovered evidence at the scene and were able to contact Lemus in the city of Colton, where she was arrested, officials stated.

Lemus was booked into the West Valley Detention Center for assault with a weapon and domestic violence.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at 909-356-6767. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or go to the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.