A woman was arrested after she allegedly dragged a young girl off her front yard while she was playing with her friend.

According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies from the Morongo Basin Station responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Smoke Tree Avenue in Twentynine Palms just before 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 20.

The unidentified 9-year-old girl was playing with a friend in her front yard when the suspect grabbed her by the hand and forcefully pulled her away from her house.

“The father of the victim was notified of the incident and detained the suspect from leaving until responding deputies arrived,” SBSD said.

Further investigation identified the suspect as Jennifer Penaflor. She was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail on one charge of kidnapping.

Her bail was set at $80,000.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the SBSD’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or visit their website.