A Hesperia woman was arrested Wednesday after breaking into a home and taking a water bottle before striking a deputy who was trying to detain her.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a residential burglary in the 13400 block of Carmine Road in Hesperia, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The suspect, Laurie Metzger, had walked through the victim’s closed gate and knocked on the front door. When she realized no one was home, she entered through an unlocked back door, officials said.

Metzger, 43, took a water bottle from inside the kitchen and sat in the yard.

When the homeowner’s children arrived home from school, they saw Metzger and called 911.

Metzger left the home and started walking across the train tracks and towards her residence.

When deputies attempted to detain Metzger, she allegedly swung a stick at one of the deputies, causing a laceration to his hand.

Metzger was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault on a peace officer. She is being held at High Desert Detention Center on $75,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Arroyo at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.