A woman was arrested for allegedly slashing her boyfriend with a knife during an argument in San Bernardino County on Wednesday.

The woman abandoned her infant daughter alone at home during the incident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Samantha Byrd, 30, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury on a child.

Deputies responded to the victim, an adult male, who reported being attacked by his girlfriend, Byrd. He was found sitting inside a parked vehicle at a gas station with a laceration on his forearm, officials said.

He told deputies that he and Byrd had been arguing inside their Hesperia home when during the argument, Byrd grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed his arm.

The victim fled their residence to call for help, leaving Byrd and their 5-month-old daughter inside.

When authorities arrived at the home on the 8000 block of Anaconda Avenue, the suspect was nowhere to be found. The 5-month-old baby was discovered lying alone on the couch, officials said.

Shortly after deputies arrived at the house, Byrd also returned. She exited the vehicle and immediately charged at the victim, deputies said, but she was detained before she could reach him.

Byrd was taken into custody and later released on bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2023. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy E. Martinez-Ibarra at 760-552-6800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.