Woman arrested for allegedly killing kitten in South Gate

A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a kitten in South Gate, official said.

The woman was caught on video around midnight Monday trying to unlatch a gate to get onto the front porch of Candice Esquivel’s mother’s house. The woman was not able to open the gate all the way so she is seen reaching inside and sliding a kitten, who was on top of a cooler, over to her.

Once she took the kitten and left, she walked two doors down to Esquivel’s house and rang the doorbell.

“My teenage son answers the door and the person was asking my son to come outside… asked my son for pliers and a knife. My son said no, you need to go,” Esquivel said.

The next morning, the 6-week-old kitten was found dead across the street, she said.

The woman was found at a Denny’s parking lot Tuesday, with another kitten in tow, and was arrested, according to the South Gate Police Department. She was then taken to a mental health facility for evaluation. The kitten was unharmed.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on July 7, 2020.