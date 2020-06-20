Woman arrested for allegedly stealing, selling merchandise from Santa Monica businesses in connection to looting

Amanda Van Dusye, 30, is seen in a booking photo released by the Santa Monica Police Department on June 19, 2020.

A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing clothes during looting incidents last month and selling the items online, officials said.

Amanda Van Dusye, 30, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, burglary, and burglary during a state of emergency, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. She was identified through surveillance video from a Patagonia store, officials said.

Detectives found that she was selling stolen items from the store on OfferUp and Poshmark websites. They then served a search warrant at her Los Angeles home and found thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Santa Monica businesses, according to the department.

Dusye was arrested Thursday morning, officials said, but was released later that afternoon on $100,000 bail.

Police were able to recover a large quantity of clothing taken from the Patagonia store.

On May 31, looting took place in Santa Monica during a night of unrest amid otherwise peaceful protests against the killing of George Floyd. National Guard troops were sent to the city that night and hundreds were arrested, officials said.

“We are dedicated to bringing those responsible for the crimes committed on May 31st to justice and are working in collaboration with our partner agencies, to locate, arrest and prosecute those who committed acts of violence and theft in our community,” Chief Cynthia Renaud said in a written statement.

Anyone with information pertaining to crimes committed in Santa Monica on May 31 is asked to contact the department at 310-458-8451 or to email crimetips@smgov.net.