A woman was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a child from a shopping cart in Ventura on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Christine Brown, 56, by the Ventura Police Department.

An off-duty officer was exiting a store on the 7800 block of Telegraph Road around 6 p.m. when he overheard a child screaming and crying.

The officer spotted a man and a woman struggling over a small child around 3 to 4 years old, police said.

The child’s father was shouting at Brown to let go of the toddler while yelling for help. He shouted that he did not know who the suspect was, according to arrest documents.

During the struggle, Brown kicked the father and tried to punch him, but struck the child instead, police said.

The off-duty officer intervened and called for backup. He pushed Brown away who eventually fled the scene. Brown was located and arrested a short time later by arriving officers.

The father told police that as he was exiting the store, Brown approached him and “grabbed the child with both hands, trying to lift the child out of the seat.”

Both the child and father were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Brown was arrested on multiple charges including attempted kidnapping, battery, and child endangerment. She was booked at the Ventura County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ventura Police at 805-339-4400. Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.