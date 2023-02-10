Santa Monica Beach is seen in a file photo. (Getty Images)

A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at Santa Monica Beach on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Susan Lenore Johnson, 51, by the Santa Monica Police Department. Police described the woman as being homeless.

The attempted abduction happened on the 2400 block of the beach around 1:15 p.m.

Johnson attempted to snatch the 4-year-old boy and walk away with him before the boy’s mother intervened, police said.

The mother was able to regain control of the boy before county lifeguards arrived to assist.

Johnson was arrested and booked on suspicion of battery and child endangering.

The young boy remained uninjured after the ordeal, authorities confirmed.