A pedestrian walking into a convenience store in South L.A. was killed by a driver after she crashed into the store while they were walking in.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened at the 7-Eleven on the corner of West Century Boulevard and Figueroa Street around 10:10 p.m. Sunday night.

Officers were sitting at a red light in a nearby intersection when they observed a female driving in reverse and crashing into parked vehicles, authorities told KTLA.

A pedestrian walking into a convenience store was killed by a driver after she crashed into the store. (OC Hawk)

A pedestrian walking into a convenience store was killed by a driver after she crashed into the store. (OC Hawk)

A pedestrian walking into a convenience store was killed by a driver after she crashed into the store. (OC Hawk)

“She continued to reverse her vehicle, striking a pedestrian who was walking into the [store],” LAPD said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police could not confirm whether the crash was intentional of if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The driver was arrested, although what she was charged with remains unclear.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.