Video captured a large fire breaking out at a Target in Buena Park on Sept. 5, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A woman accused of setting fire to a Target store in Orange County was arrested Tuesday.

The suspect was identified as Cynthia Torres, 40, by the Buena Park Police Department.

On Sept. 5, Orange County firefighters responded to a fire inside a Target at 7530 Orangethorpe Ave. in Buena Park around 7:15 p.m.

Video of the fire showed large flames bursting toward the ceiling near racks of clothing for babies and toddlers.

Cynthia Torres, 40, in a booking photo from the Buena Park Police Department.

The store was open and operating at the time, which prompted customers and employees to quickly evacuate the building.

The sprinkler system was activated and video from the scene showed a Target employee helping put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher. Arriving crews had found the store with heavy smoke inside, but most of the fire was extinguished by then, officials said.

An investigation determined the suspect had intentionally set the fire in an attempt to cause a distraction that would allow her to steal baby formula, police said.

Officials said the fire had caused around $500,000 worth of structural damage and around $1 million in retail loss, mostly due to smoke and water damage.

“We thought it was a Halloween prop,” said witness Guillermo Santander. “All of a sudden the flame got bigger, so I started recording. It got pretty big real quick.”

No injuries were reported during the incident. The case remains under investigation.