A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man at the Bar and Grill Company at 34536 Yucaipa Blvd. on Dec. 8, the Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The unnamed victim was taken to Loma Linda Medical University Hospital with a stab wound to his stomach. His condition is unknown.

On Wednesday, Cortez, 28, was identified as the attacker by investigators, who added that she stabbed the man while he was defending himself from a third person in a bar fight.

She was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-918-2305. To report information anonymously, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).