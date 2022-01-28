Woman arrested for stealing $2,500 worth of product from Sephora in Chino Hills: Police

A 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly stealing about $2,500 worth of products from a Sephora in Chino Hills.

Taylor Jones of Long Beach is suspected of conducting the theft on Jan. 22 at around 4 p.m. at the cosmetic retail store at the Shoppes plaza, the Chino Hills Police Department said in a news release.

Jones allegedly walked up to a display case containing Foreo UFO facial devices and concealed several of them inside her purse. She then walked past an open register and exited the store without attempting to pay, police said.

Sephora estimated the loss to be worth approximately $2,500.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, deputies from Rancho Cucamonga stopped a vehicle and identified Jones as a passenger. Detectives responded and interviewed Jones about the theft at Sephora.

Through further investigation, detectives discovered Jones was responsible for several thefts in Los Angeles County, the news release states.

Jones was arrested and booked in at the West Valley Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Ryan Girard of the Chino Hills Police Department at 909-364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.