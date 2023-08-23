A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Thousand Palms.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery originally occurred on July 29 in the area of Ramon Road and Thousand Palms Canyon Road.

Preliminary investigation by authorities indicated that the victim was contacted by a woman at a business in the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage and eventually lured into a vehicle in the parking lot.

“Two additional suspects were in the vehicle and the victim left the area with the three suspects,” RCSO said in a statement. “After driving the victim to the area of Ramon Road and Thousand Palms Canyon Road, the driver of the vehicle brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded all the victim’s belongings.”

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white or light-skinned Hispanic man with several tattoos covering his face and body, authorities said. The other two suspects were described as a Hispanic female in her 30s and a white female in her 40s.

Booking photos for Lucero Cagno (left) and Nicholas Tyler Young (right). (Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)

After a vehicle description was obtained by deputies, they were able to locate the driver – identified as Nicholas Tyler Young, 31, of Palm Springs – and arrest him during a traffic stop in a business parking lot in the 68000 block of Ramon Road in Cathedral City on Aug. 2.

Young was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center for parole violation, robbery and conspiracy.

Further investigation led to the identification of the second suspect in the robbery. Lucero Cagno, 33, of Indio, is believed to be one of the females who lured the victim into the vehicle, RCSO said.

Cagno was located and arrested in Coachella on Wednesday by the Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team.

She was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on charges of robbery, conspiracy, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property and possession of an expandable baton.

It is unknown if the third suspect has been apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Paull at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station at 760-578-4275.