Woman arrested in deadly shooting of 21-year-old man in Northridge

Authorities arrested a woman in the deadly shooting of a man at a Northridge home early Saturday.

LAPD and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 17500 block of Strathern Street just before 2 a.m., a police spokesperson said.

A call had come in for an ambulance for a shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators determined that a woman, 22, was handling a gun when she shot him. It’s unclear whether the incident was accidental, according to LAPD.

Police arrested the woman at the scene.

LAPD provided no further details about the case, including the identities of those involved.