A suspect was arrested Friday after a young mother of three was found stabbed to death in Hemet earlier this week.

The suspect was identified as Autumn Goodwin, 27, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Following a search warrant at a residence on the 600 block of Vista Del Monte, Goodwin was taken into custody.

On Sept. 18, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 1000 block of South Gilbert Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

Arriving officers found the victim, Shawna Weems, 28, suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

Loved ones called the incident a “senseless homicide,” and said Weems had “her whole life ahead of her.”

Shawna Weems is seen in an undated photo posted on a GoFundMe page.

Suspect Autumn Goodwin, 27, in a photo from the Hemet Police Department.

Weems leaves behind three young children and her husband. Details remain limited and it’s unclear what led up to the deadly incident.

“Her children will now be forced to grow up without a mom,” said the GoFundMe page for Weems’ family. “Her husband Cody Weems is trying to pick up the pieces however he can’t do it alone and he needs our help, not only to give her a proper burial but to help with the kids in this time.”

The suspect was arrested and is being held on $1 million bail.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Daniel Cortez at 951-765-2433. Anonymous tips are always accepted, police said.