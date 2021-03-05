Woman arrested in fatal shooting of security guard in Hollywood

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in Hollywood on March 2, 2021. (KTLA)

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard in Hollywood earlier this week.

Stephanie Valle, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.

The incident occurred about 6:25 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The area is adjacent to the TCL Chinese Theater and the Hollywood and Highland complex.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Brown, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses reported a shot being heard before the victim got back into his vehicle. The female shooter was last seen walking away, heading east on Sunset Boulevard.

An investigation revealed Brown was working as a security guard inside his own car when he observed possible theft suspects, according to the LAPD.

Brown followed Valle a block down to Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive when Brown got out of his car and confronted Valle, who then allegedly shot the victim, police said.

Valle was taken into custody about 8:40 a.m. the following morning after a high-risk stop in the LAPD’s Rampart area.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Valle with murder and her bail was set at $2 million, according to police.