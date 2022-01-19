Woman arrested in Watts for serial retail theft worth more than $80K: Sheriff’s Department

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared this photo of merchandise that was allegedly stolen from H&M and recovered by authorities on Jan. 18, 2022.

A woman was arrested in Watts Tuesday for multiple thefts worth tens of thousands of dollars from retail stores in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department announced.

Brittany Moore of Los Angeles is accused of taking more than $75,000 worth of “candles, fragrances, and miscellaneous cosmetics and personal care products” from Bath & Body Works stores, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

When executing a search warrant in the 2800 block of 113th Street related to the Bath & Body Works thefts, investigators also found more than $6,100 in merchandise from multiple stores, including Victoria’s Secret, Old Navy, Carter’s, Children’s Place, Claire’s and H&M, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Moore, whom jail records show is 31 years old, is already on probation in Los Angeles and Orange counties for theft, as she has been arrested eight times for similar crimes, the release said.

Moore is being held without bail on a probation violation at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood. She is due to appear in court on Thursday morning, jail records show.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call 562-946-7893.

To provide information anonymously, call 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.