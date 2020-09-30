Woman arrested in Westlake Village crash that killed 2 boys

A woman has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed two boys in Westlake Village Tuesday night, officials said.

The crash occurred about 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The boys were crossing the street when they were struck by a driver.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital and died a few hours later, officials said in an updated post.

The victims have not been identified.

A child’s helmet and a scooter were seen on the street at the site of the crash, and on Tuesday, flowers had been left near the intersection.

Related Content 1 minor killed, another hospitalized after Westlake Village traffic collision

A person was detained at the scene following the incident. On Wednesday, officials announced they had arrested a 57-year-old woman on suspicion of two counts of vehicle manslaughter. She has not been identified.

The white Mercedes involved in the crash sustained major damage to its front end, a photo released by authorities showed.

Investigators did not say whether alcohol was involved in the crash or if speed was a factor.

No further details about the suspect have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Residents who were at the scene Tuesday night told KTLA that speeding is a problem in the area.

“The speed limit is about 45, but they drive 50, 55 mph. Every time we want to pass this crosswalk, we have to stop for the cars.” Karlo Ohanian said. “It’s a very dangerous cross section.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.