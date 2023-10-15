A woman was arrested after allegedly crashing into a pair of Los Feliz businesses and then fleeing the scene early Sunday morning.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle drove into The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and the Yen Sushi & Saki Bar businesses located in the 2300 block of Hillhurst Avenue.

Video showed windows were shattered and the front door was bent at the Coffee Bean store. Workers had already arrived to board up the Yen Sushi and Saki restaurant.

Yen Sushi & Saki Bar is seen after a vehicle crashed into it on Oct. 15, 2023. (OC Hawk)

An employee for Yen Sushi and Saki said the driver appeared to intentionally drive into the buildings and even put some of their belongings in front of the restaurant before possibly trying to light them on fire. A gas can was apparently found at the scene.

Police have not confirmed those details but did say they received calls about a vehicle crashing into businesses.

The suspect left the scene but was apparently found a few blocks away next to a burning car on Los Feliz Boulevard.

Video showed officers handcuffing a woman believed to be the driver.

The woman was given a sobriety test and taken into custody.

It was unclear what caused the car to catch fire.