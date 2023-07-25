Sketch of a suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Mission Viejo hiking trail on July 21, 2023. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted on a Mission Viejo hiking trail on Friday night.

The female victim was walking her dog near the Norman P. Murray Center around 9:40 p.m. when a man suddenly approached her from behind, said the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect grabbed the woman around her waist and dragged her for about two feet, deputies said.

As the victim was screaming, she was able to push the suspect away and escape to her vehicle. She quickly drove away from the scene before contacting authorities.

The victim said the suspect never said a word to her before or after the incident. OCSD released a composite sketch of the wanted suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man around 30-40 years old, standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a husky build. He has brown eyes, a darker skin tone, no facial hair and dark buzzed hair, authorities said.

Sketch of a suspect wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman on a Mission Viejo hiking trail on July 21, 2023. (Orange County Sheriff’s Department)

He was last seen wearing a light-colored, long-sleeve button-down shirt and dark dress pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information on the case can call the OCSD at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.