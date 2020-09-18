Woman bitten by coyote on beach in Marin County

Authorities say a woman was hospitalized this week after a coyote bit her leg on a beach north of San Francisco.

The Marin Independent Journal reports the woman told park rangers the coyote was acting aggressively as it approached her Tuesday on the remote beach.

Tennessee Beach is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in Marin County where there has been an increase of interactions between humans and wildlife.

After the animal bit her, the woman walked nearly two miles on a trail back to a road and drove to a hospital, according to the Journal. She was treated for minor injuries.