A 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were shot during an altercation in San Pedro late Tuesday, police said.

The incident unfolded around 11:55 p.m. near the intersection of Mesa and West 1st streets, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Letisia Ruiz said.

Police say the woman and another female were involved in an argument before shots rang out. The two victims were wounded and taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police detained a female, but she was eventually released.

The suspected shooter remains at large. She is described as a juvenile who was last seen running on Pacific Avenue, police said.

A witness told KTLA she heard arguing and screaming before a shot was fired.

“It was madness,” she said, adding that a woman tried to stop one victim’s bleeding.

Video from the scene showed officers scouring the area for a suspect and placing evidence markers on the ground.