A woman was enjoying July 4 fireworks on a boat off the Dana Point coast when an errant sparkler ended up coming a little too close for comfort.

The mishap was caught on video, with one spectator saying “I think something went wrong.”

Lauren Hassen was in the safe zone on the water when it appears at least one of the fireworks misfired and went in her direction.

She hadn’t noticed that she had been hit until she looked down at her jacket, which had a hole.

Video shared with KTLA shows an errant firework going off in front of a boat off the Dana Point coast on July 4, 2023.

She believes that if she hadn’t had the jacket on, or if she had been hit at a slightly different angle, her injuries would have been worse.

“We were just laughing and smiling, then all of a sudden we see a firework ignite on the bottom of the barge and all of us said ‘that’s not right,” and then immediately the firework exploded in our faces,” Hassen said. “We didn’t even really have time to react … it just went up. My first instinct was to get out of there because I thought that potentially the rest of the fireworks might go off.”

Lauren Hassen’s burned jacket is seen in a photo provided to KTLA on June 6, 2023.

Hassen said she suffered bruising on her arm and second-degree burns, but she is thankful she is OK.

Orange County Fire Authority said that another woman also suffered minor injuries during the ordeal.

KTLA has reached out to the City of Dana Point and the company that put on the fireworks show, but has not heard back.