Woman, cat rescued amid ‘volcano of water’ that hit Silverado Canyon homes

A woman and her cat were among several rescues Orange County Fire Authority crews were called on to make Tuesday as a powerful storm pushed mud and debris through the Silverado Canyon area.

The storm dropped more than 4.6 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, turning a street called Water Way into a river of mud and boulders.

“It was like a volcano of water, literally coming and never stopping for hours,” a woman who lives in the neighborhood said Wednesday.

Video showed a car had been pushed through a fence of one home by flowing mud, which also made its way under the garage door.

Another home had been destroyed by Tuesday’s storm in the Wildcat Canyon area.

Amid the downpour, a woman named Rachel had been in contact with one of her neighbors and expressed concern about the amount of water surrounding her home.

“She was stuck in her house … really distraught,” said the neighbor, who ended up calling for help.

A Fire Authority rescue team showed up to help Rachel, and her cat, escape the home.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Forecasters say more rain is on the way though, and that has residents worried about repeated mudslides coming from the Bond Fire burn area.

There is only a small chance of showers Thursday, but another strong storm could hit the area early next week, according to the National Weather Service.