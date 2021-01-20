Woman facing charges after allegedly beating 2 men with rod at Seal Beach protest; 5 others charged in Yorba Linda protest she organized

Tatiana Turner is taken into custody after witnesses said she drove her car into a crowd of protesters in Yorba Linda, Calif., on Sept. 26, 2020.(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP)

A Long Beach woman is facing charges for allegedly using a deadly weapon to attack two men at a protest in Seal Beach in August, after already being charged with attempted murder for allegedly running over counterprotesters the following month in Yorba Linda, officials said.

Tatiana Rita Turner, 40, faces a a total of 13 felonies in connection with the two protests that took place a month apart over the summer, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

She has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder with premeditation and deliberation; six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, including one causing great bodily injury; one felony count of mayhem; and two felony counts of the use of pepper spray by a felon. Turner will also be charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, including one causing great bodily injury, in connection with the Seal Beach attack, the DA’s office said.

The amended complaint with the additional charges will be filed at Turner’s next court date on Feb. 18.

On Aug. 29, Turner is accused of using an approximately 4-foot rod to repeatedly beat two men as they lay on the ground after being beaten by a group of protesters. The Seal Beach attack left one of the victims with injuries to the head, so severe they required staples, the DA’s office said.

On Sept. 26, Turner and the Urban Organizers Coalition organized a rally, called “March 4 Equality,” against police brutality and systemic racism near the Yorba Linda Library. Some counterprotesters confronted Turner’s smaller group, and fights broke out, the Associated Press reported.

Turner is accused of running over counter-protesters with her car at the Yorba Linda rally. Prosecutors said she deliberately drove into a crowd of Donald Trump’s supporters with the intent of killing a woman and also seriously injuring a man who broke his leg.

But Turner pleaded not guilty in that case. She saw people with guns and feared for her life when Trump supporters blocked her car, according to her lawyer. She was trying to get away and didn’t intend to hit anyone, her lawyer said.

A monthslong review of video evidence resulted in Turner also facing one felony count of using a stun gun on a counterprotester during the Yorba Linda protest, the DA’s office said.

Turner faces a maximum sentence of seven years to life in prison, plus 26 years in state prison if convicted on all charges. She has previous felony convictions for drug sales and domestic violence.

5 others charged in Yorba Linda attack

Authorities have identified and charged five other people who took part in the Sept. 26 protest in Yorba Linda, including both protesters and counterprotesters.

Danielle Lindgren, 44, of Corona, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing a baton. He was hospitalized for several months after Turner ran over his head and back with her car during the Sept. 26 protest, the DA’s office said. Lindgren, a counterprotester opposing the “March 4 Equality” protest, faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail if convicted.

Cynthia Ruiz, 38, of Long Beach, has been charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of tear gas in connection with the pepper spraying of two men in separate attacks, including one man who was attending a counterprotest with his sister and 2-year-old nephew. Ruiz, who was in support of the “March 4 Equality” protest, attended the protest while dressed in a black helmet, goggles, and a face mask. On two separate occasions she is accused of pepper spraying counterprotesters. She faces a maximum sentence of three years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Kristopher Wyrick, 42, of Alpine, has been charged with one felony count of unlawful use of tear gas in connection with the spraying of bear spray at several protesters who got in a physical fight. The bear spray also hit another protester who was not involved in the physical altercation. Wyrick, a counterprotester, has prior criminal convictions for drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and vandalism. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison if convicted on all charges.

Justin Frazier, 26, of Santa Ana, was allegedly caught on video at the protest wearing a catcher-style mask and a 12-inch baton that he had holstered on his hip while instructing fellow protesters on how to conduct themselves. Frazier, who was in support of the “March 4 Equality” protest, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing a baton. He faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail if convicted.

Jason Matthew Mancuso, 46, of Anaheim, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of failing to disperse at the scene of a riot. He is accused of ignoring multiple dispersal orders given by Orange County sheriff’s deputies. Mancuso was arrested by deputies after he repeatedly paraded in front of sheriff’s skirmish lines after the dispersal orders had been given and he refused to comply, officials said. Mancuso, a supporter of “March 4 Equality,” has prior convictions for driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine, resisting a peace officer, and possession of a switchblade. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail if convicted.

Authorities are still attempting to identify additional suspects in connection with the Aug. 29 protest in Seal Beach and the Sept. 26 protest in Yorba Linda. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or www.occrimestoppers.org.

