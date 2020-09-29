Woman charged after allegedly trying to kidnap NFL legend Joe Montana’s grandchild from Malibu home

A woman who allegedly broke into NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana’s Malibu home over the weekend and tried to kidnap his grandchild has been charged.

Sodsai Dalzel, 39, faces one count each of attempting to kidnap a child under 14, and first-degree burglary with a person present with the intent to commit larceny, according to the criminal complaint from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Tuesday and her bail was set at $200,000.

The incident unfolded Saturday afternoon when Dalzel allegedly took the 9-month old child from a playpen in the living room before walking upstairs where Montana and his wife confronted her, L.A. County sheriff’s officials said at the time.

The pair apparently tried to de-escalate the situation and asked for the baby back, but a tussle ensued.

Eventually Jennifer Montana was able to pry the child from Dalzel’s arms, officials said.

The suspect then ran to a nearby house, where she was found and arrested by deputies who Montana had flagged down for help.

The child was not hurt, officials said.

The former San Francisco 49er tweeted about the incident Sunday afternoon, calling it a “scary situation,” and added that “everybody is doing well.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time. — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) September 27, 2020