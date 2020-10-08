Woman charged after assaulting, yelling racial slurs at Black security guard outside West Hollywood Pavilions: DA

A 37-year-old woman who assaulted and yelled racial slurs at a Black security guard outside West Hollywood Pavilions has been charged in the attack, officials said Thursday.

Security guard Natosha Lawson had gone to check on the woman, Kashmire Duran, and her father who were arguing outside the store Monday. Duran ended up throwing a glass bottle at her, biting her and yelling racial slurs at her, according to Lawson.

Duran, of Malibu, faces one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon, a glass bottle, and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, as well as one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

If convicted as charged, Duran could be sentenced to a maximum of six years in prison, officials said.

After the attack, customers and guards at the West Hollywood Pavilions parking lot stopped Duran and her father from leaving the area.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department later took her into custody.

The incident, which left the security guard bleeding, was captured on camera.

A woman could be seen tossing something from her car as she says, “Here’s some dog food, N—-.”

“You could see the face of the security guard, that dehumanizing feeling,” witness Carlos Sapene said. “She grabbed dog food and started throwing it at the security guard. How do you as a human do that to another human being is beyond me.”

Lawson was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries. She described Duran slapping her and biting down on her finger during the altercation.

“I didn’t get up yesterday to be attacked by a crazy person — a crazy racist person at that. It really hurts me. It really makes me angry. I’m still trying to put it together,” Lawson told KTLA after the attack.