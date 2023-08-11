A woman who was seen on video violently attacking a taco vendor in South Los Angeles was charged on Friday.

After the video was posted on social media, the Los Angeles Police Department identified the woman as Renee Latrice Hines, 36, of Bakersfield.

She was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of use of tear gas, two counts of battery and two counts of unlawful possession of tear gas.

On Aug. 6, Hines was seen rampaging against a worker at a taco stand near Grandee Avenue and 103rd Street in Watts around 6:35 p.m.

According to police, Hines “punched and pepper sprayed the victim when the victim asked the suspect to pay for the tacos she had consumed.”

She was seen smashing the sidewalk taco stand and punching a female employee in the head while throwing items on the ground. She later threw a taco stand sign at a bystander who recorded her leaving the scene in her distinctive purple-pink 2007 Lexus, police said.

Video captured the moment a taco vendor was violently attacked by a woman who had refused to pay for her food in South Los Angeles on August 6, 2023. (KTLA)

“When she finished spraying me, she started throwing everything and then she grabbed me and started to hit me,” said victim Joanna Vasquez. “She pulled my hair and then punched me in my shoulders. She punched me in the face. She unloaded on me and then let me go.”

At the time, bystanders and other workers recalled feeling terrified of the situation and how far things could potentially escalate.

“The senseless attacks that continue to harm street vendors in our community are unacceptable and have no place in our diverse county,” said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. “Street vendors should not have to endure violence while simply trying to earn a living.”

At a Friday arraignment hearing, Hines pleaded not guilty. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for Aug. 25 at the Compton Courthouse. Hines remains in custody in L.A. County.

Anyone with additional information can call Detective Channing Lang at 213-9720-7888 or Detective Kelly Sullivan at 213-972-7886. The public can also call LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.