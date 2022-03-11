Woman charged with hate crime for allegedly yelling racial slurs, throwing water at family of 6 in Ventura

A Santa Barbara County woman was charged with a hate crime after she allegedly yelled racial slurs and threw water on a family of six in Ventura.

Police arrested 33-year-old Eden Haven-Martinez of Santa Maria on Dec. 12, after she allegedly followed the family, who are Hispanic, as they left a department store.

She was arrested near the scene shortly after police arrived.

At the time of her arrest she was booked and released from jail on her own recognizance and was told to appear in court this Friday to face misdemeanor charges for battery, child endangerment and hate crimes.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Haven-Martinez did not show up for her Friday court date and a bench warrant was issued for the amount of $5,000,