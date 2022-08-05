A 38-year-old woman has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an attack against a transgender woman in Inglewood earlier this year, officials announced Friday.

Ana Luz Vazquez faces one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem, and one misdemeanor count of violation of civil rights. A hate crime allegation was also filed, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred March 10 while the 53-year-old victim was walking her dog in the 600 block of Hargrave Street.

Vazquez allegedly punched the victim and attacked her with a box cutter, resulting in moderate injuries, officials said.

“Unfortunately, hate crimes continue to plague Los Angeles County and inflict harm on the most vulnerable members of these targeted communities,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “I remain committed to working to end the vile hate that is leveled at people based on their race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.”

The incident is still being investigated by the Inglewood Police Department.