Hannah Star Esser, 20, is accused of fatally running over Luis Anthony Victor, 43, on Sept. 25. in Cypress. (Orange County District Attorney’s Office)

A woman is facing murder charges after allegedly running over and killing a man with her car in Cypress on Sunday.

Hannah Star Esser, 20, is charged with one felony count of murder. She faces anywhere from 25 years to life in prison if convicted, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Esser is accused of fatally running over Luis Anthony Victor, 43, on Sept. 25 in the 9700 block of Graham Street in Cypress.

Authorities say Esser believed Victor was trying to run over a cat on the street. Esser allegedly got out of her car and confronted him while recording the incident.

In the video, Esser is heard yelling profanities at Victor while confronting him. According to officials, she eventually returned to her vehicle and, instead of driving away, made a three-point turn and drove straight towards Victor, striking him with the front of her car.

The impact launched Victor into the windshield and over the vehicle, and eventually landing on the street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This action showed a complete disregard for human life,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Esser is currently being held on $1 million bail. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13.