Wife charged after shooting at husband and woman he was with at Manhattan Beach hotel parking lot: DA

The Residence Inn on Sepulveda Boulevard where the shooting occurred in seen in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at a car occupied by her husband and another woman in a Manhattan Beach hotel parking lot earlier this week, officials said.

The incident occurred about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday at a Residence Inn located at 1700 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach Police Department officials said.

Neither victim was hit by gunfire, and the suspected shooter was already gone by the time officers got to the scene.

The suspect, 33-year-old Sharday Tinker, of Culver City, was arrested late that afternoon.

Tinker was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. No possible motive behind the shooting was given.

Tinker pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 23. She remains in custody on $2.2 million bail.

She faces a possible maximum sentence of 54 years to life in prison if convicted as charged.