The search is on Monday for whoever fatally shot a woman and a child during a suspected domestic dispute at a home in Baldwin Park Sunday night.

Baldwin Park police officers responded to the 4200 block of Merced Avenue around 9:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about gunshots heard in the area.

Arriving officers found two victims, an adult woman and a male juvenile, suffering from gunshot wounds in the backyard of the home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency personnel transported the child to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The victims’ ages and identities have not been released.

Investigators believe the shooting resulted from a domestic related incident but did not provide further details.

Authorities are searching for the gunman, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The relationship between the victims and the gunman was not immediately known.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting Baldwin Park police with their investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.