A woman and small child were fatally struck by a car while walking in Riverside Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The victims, whose ages and names were not released, were struck just before 4 p.m. by a black SUV as they crossed Roosevelt Street near the intersection with Hayes Street, according to Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department.

The woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the SUV remained to cooperate with police, Railsback added.