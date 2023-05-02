A woman is in critical condition after a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed into a Santa Ana apartment complex Monday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. along the 1500 block of Memory Lane, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Responding officers found that a vehicle had struck the building and a female resident was trapped.

The Orange County Fire Authority was able to free the woman and she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

A second victim was assessed at the scene and also taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown, but video from the scene showed her to be conscious and alert.

Firefighters worked through the building to get to the van and free the victim, the video showed.

Lamar Moorer, whose mother lives in the building, said he was standing in the parking lot when he saw the speeding vehicle crash into the building.

“It just kept going,” Moorer said.

He jumped into action and tried to get the trapped victim out of the rubble, but he was unsuccessful.

The incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run, police said.

No further details about the crash have been released.