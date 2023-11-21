A woman was critically injured when a home erupted in flames early Tuesday morning in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Palm Grove Avenue.

Nearly three dozen firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than half an hour.

Once inside, firefighters located a victim in critical condition.

The victim, identified only as a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

An arson team was sent to the scene due to the serious injury resulting from the fire.