A woman was critically injured when a home erupted in flames early Tuesday morning in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Palm Grove Avenue.
Nearly three dozen firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than half an hour.
Once inside, firefighters located a victim in critical condition.
The victim, identified only as a 60-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in a news alert.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
An arson team was sent to the scene due to the serious injury resulting from the fire.