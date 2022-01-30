Woman critically wounded in car-to-car shooting in Florence: LAPD

A 22-year-old woman was wounded after she was struck by gunfire during a car-to-car shooting in the Florence area of South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The woman, who was not identified, was injured when another car pulled up alongside her vehicle at about 2 a.m. near the intersection of Central Avenue and 81st Street and opened fire multiple times, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Madison.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, and she remains in critical condition, Madison said.

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related and the woman is not a transient, Madison added.

Madison could not confirm if there was a child in the car with the victim, but video of the incident shows a child in the vehicle.

Police are looking for four men who were seen fleeing the area in a single vehicle, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information can call 1-877-LAPD-247 (1-877-527-3247).

To submit a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.com.